Bengal Chemicals to focus on home segment to lift margins

Bengal Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is planning an increased thrust on home-products to be sold through online and offline channels.

P.M. Chandraiah, MD and director-finance, BCPL, said that after closing 2017-18 with its highest-ever turnover of ₹100 crore and a ₹10.1 crore net profit, the firm posted a ₹5.1 crore net profit in the first quarter of FY19.

A state-run firm, BCPL tasted profits in 2016-17 after 60 years. The 118-year old heritage firm was founded by legendary chemist and entrepreneur, Prafulla Chandra Ray. The company makes pharmaceuticals, industrial products and home products such as disinfectants and floor cleaners.

‘Strategic sale on hold’

The Centre has proposed a stake sale in BCPL and the matter is now resting with the courts after being challenged by the employee unions.

By the end of FY19, BCPL aims to raise the revenue share of home products to 36% from 31% as margins in the segment are higher, Mr. Chandraiah said.

Pharmaceuticals (antibiotics and over the counter medicines) have a 64% share while industrial products account for the rest.

He said the company has introduced a ‘carrot-and-stick policy’ for its marketing employees to expand the dealer network, with targets being set for dealer appointments. It is also opening its own outlets and as well as selling through online channels such as BigBasket.

BCPL employees are still on the 1997 pay scale due to its loss-making status. Mr. Chandraiah said he had recently written to the Centre asking for an upgrade to the 2007 salary scales on the back of two consecutive years of profits.

The company has manufacturing units in West Bengal Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. It has repaid its entire bank loan of ₹28 crore in 2017-18 and released its prime location head office from a 1983 mortgage. The accumulated loss is ₹247 crore.