Bengal can become logistics hub: Mitra

Amit Mitra.

Amit Mitra.   | Photo Credit: Shashi Ashiwal

‘Has ₹5,000 cr. investment potential’

West Bengal holds the potential to become a logistics hub of the east and attract investments of around ₹5,000 crore by 2020, the State’s Finance Minister Amit Mitra said on Saturday.

Quoting a report, Mr. Mitra said this would help create direct and indirect jobs for 50,000 people. “We have potential to become a logistics hub, having potential for investment of ₹5,000 crore by 2020,” Mr. Mitra said at the CII-organised ‘Logistics Colloquium 2018’

On sops for the sector, the Minister said he would first seek suggestions from stakeholders. “The target is to bring down the logistics cost to 10% for the industry from 14% now.”

A KPMG study stated that 5 potential sites in West Bengal offered the opportunity to develop logistics parks with multi-modal capabilities — Dankuni, Durgapur, Tajpur, Malda city and Siliguri, with potential to attract $1.5 billion in investments and generate about 30,000 direct jobs, it said.

