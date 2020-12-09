‘Belgium ideal to partner with for vaccines’

HYDERABAD

09 December 2020 05:04 IST

Belgium, by virtue of its central location in Europe, being a logistics hub as well as a frontrunner in the field of life sciences, could emerge as the ideal partner for vaccine makers in India as they gear up to reach COVID-19 vaccines to different markets across the globe.

This was the message speakers representing various Belgian entities, from the Flemish Institute of Biotechnology chairman and honorary chairman of Janssen Pharmaceutica Ajit Shetty to representatives of airports and bio pharma sector sought to highlight at a webinar organised by the Consulate General of Belgium, Chennai, in partnership with CII and others on Tuesday.

While showcasing the well-developed lifesciences ecosystem in Belgium, a few speakers listed the measures that facilitated the process for those looking to partner with the European country.

Consul General of Belgium in Chennai Mark Van de Vreken said such partnerships would help diversify the bilateral trade between the two countries, which now is heavily oriented towards gems and jewellery.

Addressing the webinar on ‘Building partnerships between India and Belgium for the coherent dissemination of Covid-19 vaccines and therapeutics in Europe and the world’, Pankaj Bhatnagar, acting team lead — National Public Health Surveillance project, WHO Country Office for India, said with logistics related to vaccines and safety surveillance set to be big challenges, systems need to be geared up to address them.

Astra Zeneca MD Gagan Singh said India has lots to offer in a partnership with Belgium beyond vaccines.

Bharat Biotech CMD Krishna Ella called upon Belgium Airlines to launch flight services from Hyderabad to reach vaccines to Africa and Latin America. Dr. Srinath Reddy – President, Public Health Foundation of India, stressed on how collaborations were vital to global health. Honorary Consul of Belgium in Hyderabad and Chairman of CII National Committee on Pharmaceuticals G.V. Prasad spoke.