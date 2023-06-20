ADVERTISEMENT

BEL bagged orders worth ₹5,900 cr. in Q1 FY24

June 20, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

Of these, the biggest order worth ₹3,914 crore came from Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for 2 Regiments of Improved Akash Weapon System (AWS) with upgrade

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) on Tuesday bagged orders worth ₹5,900 crore in the first quarter of FY24. .

Of these, the biggest order worth ₹3,914 crore came from Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for 2 Regiments of Improved Akash Weapon System (AWS) with upgrades. Akash is an all-weather, point/area air-defence weapon system intended for defending vulnerable points/areas against threats emanating from low, medium and high altitudes.

The defence PSU also received other orders valued at ₹1,984 crore for Shakti EW & Sanket MK III (Naval Systems), GBMES & GBVU Com Jammer systems, MKBT systems, IFF-MK-XII Crypto Modules and upgradation of SDP & Display of Rohini Radar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US