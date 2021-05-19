BDR Pharma ties up Eli Lilly for COVID-19 drug

Generic drugmaker BDR Pharma has entered into a royalty-free, limited and non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with Eli Lilly and Company for the manufacturing and distribution of Baricitinib, a repurposed drug indicated in the treatment of COVID-19.

The collaboration will increase the availability of baricitinib in the country, a release from BDR Pharma said. The company has applied for restricted emergency use approval with the Drugs Controller General of India for baricitinib for COVID-19.

Chairman Dharmesh Shah sought to underscore the need to accelerate and harmonise production of drugs indicated in the treatment of COVID-19.

An oral medication registered in the country for treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis, Baricitinib received restricted emergency use approval, for use in combination with remdesivir, for treatment of suspected or laboratory confirmed COVID-19 in hospitalized adults and paediatric patients 2 years of age or older requiring supplemental oxygen.

The release said Eli Lilly, which has received permission for restricted emergency use from Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, had entered into agreements with seven companies. Managing Director, India Subcontinent, Lilly India Luca Visini said the company is swiftly working to ensure high quality manufacturing and equitable access of Baricitinib for COVID-19 in the country.