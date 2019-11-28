BASF to double polymer dispersions capacity

BASF India has announced plans to double its capacity for polymer dispersions with a new production line at its site in Dahej in Gujarat.

Through this investment — of an unspecified amount — BASF plans to ensure reliable supply of dispersion solutions to its customers in the Indian and south Asian markets.

“We see a growing need for our latest generation of innovations, including low-VOC and low-odour dispersions for industries such as architectural coatings, construction, paper and adhesives. This capacity increase aims to address customers’ needs and support their development in the region,” said Jeff Knight, senior vice-president, dispersions and resins, Asia Pacific, BASF.

“This new investment will double the production capacity by early 2021. It will be a driving force to support our customers’ growth in the rapidly growing economies in south Asia,” said Narayan Krishnamohan, MD, BASF India Ltd.

BASF began production of polymer dispersions at Dahej in October 2014, and currently operates one line at the plant.

“As the largest single investment to date for BASF in India, the site is an integrated hub for polyurethanes manufacturing and houses production facilities for polymer dispersions as well as care chemicals,” it said.

BASF will also double the production capacity at its Pasir Gudang site in Malaysia to support the rising demand for acrylics dispersions in ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand, the company said.

The new line will be operational in Q2 2020, it added.