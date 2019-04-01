Basant Jhawar ‘voted out’ of Usha Martin board

KOLKATA

01 April 2019 22:39 IST

Sibling gets 99.8% votes to continue

Basant Kumar Jhawar, the former chairman of Usha Martin Ltd. (UML), lost his position on the board after shareholders gave thumbs down to a proposal on his continuation beyond March 31, 2019.

In a regulatory filing, UML said that 67% of the shareholders voted against the resolution which sought continuation of Mr. Basant Kumar Jhawar, 83, as non- executive director. He is among the founder-promoters of the special steel and wire rope-making company.

However, another resolution moved at the company’s EGM held on Saturday, seeking continuation of co-founder Brij Kishore Jhawar, 81, sailed through with 99.8% votes in favour.

Mr. Brij Kishore Jhawar and Mr. Basant Kumar Jhawar are brothers and the voting pattern is seen reflective of the ongoing feud between the two family factions. At the same meeting, an ordinary resolution was passed seeking the appointment of Pravin Kumar Jain as joint managing director (wire & wire rope business) UML, from February 5, 2019 to January 31, 2020. Mr. Brij Kishore Jhawar’s son Rajeev is now the managing director of UML.

UML shares gained marginally during the day at the bourses, closing at about ₹40. Meanwhile, in a statement Mr. Basant Kumar Jhawar said that it was unfortunate that Mr. Rajeev Jhawar, along with persons acting in concert, had got him removed.