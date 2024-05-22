GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Barbie to make dolls to honour Venus Williams, other star athletes

Mattel wanted to note “the impact of sports in fostering self-confidence, ambition, and empowerment among the next generation”

Published - May 22, 2024 10:29 am IST - El Segundo (California)

AP
This photo provided by Mattel Inc., shows a Venus Williams Barbie Doll.

Photo Credit: AP

Barbie dolls will honour tennis champion Venus Williams and eight other athletes as part of a project announced by Mattel on May 22.

The others being depicted as dolls are gymnasts Rebeca Andrade and Alexa Moreno, soccer players Mary Fowler and Christine Sinclair, boxer Estelle Mossely, swimmer Federica Pellegrini, paratriathlete Susana Rodriguez and track and field sprinter Ewa Swoboda.

Australian and Manchester City W.F.C. football player, Mary Fowler, poses with a Barbie doll, in Manchester, Britain, in this undated handout image.

Photo Credit: Mattel/Michael Bowles/Handout via Reuters

“Throughout my career, I've always been driven by the idea of shattering glass ceilings and staying true to myself, and Barbie's mission couldn't resonate more deeply with that ethos,” said Williams, who has won seven Grand Slam singles titles.

The brand wanted to note "the impact of sports in fostering self-confidence, ambition, and empowerment among the next generation,” Mattel's Krista Berger said.

