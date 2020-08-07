Bank, realty, auto stocks see mixed trend

Mumbai

07 August 2020 05:13 IST

Interest rate-sensitive bank, realty and auto stocks closed on a mixed note on Thursday after the RBI left interest rates unchanged but maintained an accommodative stance. Shares of Bandhan Bank declined 3.57%, RBL Bank 0.49%, Axis Bank dipped 0.43% and SBI, 0.29% on the BSE. But, City Union Bank rose 2.5%, ICICI Bank gained 1.97%, HDFC Bank 1.24% and Kotak Mahindra Bank 0.44%.

Among auto firms, TVS Motor rose 2.22%, Tata Motors 1.13% and Maruti Suzuki 0.49%. However, M&M dipped 0.75%, Bajaj Auto 0.67% and MRF 0.42%.

Prestige Estates jumped 8.49%, while Godrej Properties fell 1.48%.

