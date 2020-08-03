Industry

Bank of India Q1 net profit rises over three-fold to ₹844 cr

State-owned Bank of India (BoI) on Monday reported over three-fold rise in net profit to ₹843.60 crore for the quarter ended June 30, as pressure of bad loans eased.

The bank had registered a net profit of ₹242.60 crore in the April-June period of 2019-20.

The total income during the period under review increased to ₹11,941.52 crore, from ₹11,526.95 crore in the year-ago period, BoI said in a regulatory filing.

On the assets front, the bank witnessed improvement with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 13.91% of the gross advances as on June 30, 2020 as against 16.50% in the same period a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans too declined to 3.58%, from 5.79% in the corresponding period last year.

As a result, the provisioning for bad loans declined to ₹766.62 crore during April-June of this fiscal, from ₹1,873.28 crore in the same period a year ago.

Overall, the contingencies and provisions during the quarter too eased to ₹1,512.07 crore, from ₹1,911.98 crore a year-ago.

