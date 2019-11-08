Bank of Baroda Q2 net jumps 73%

Bank of Baroda reported a 73.2% jump in its net profit to ₹736.68 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, compared to ₹425.38 crore a year ago.
Asset quality improved with gross non-performing asset (NPAs) ratio falling to 10.25% or ₹69,968.95 crore at the end of September 2019, from 11.78% or ₹55,121.37 crore a year ago.
Provisions for bad loans and contingencies rose to ₹4,209.16 crore for the quarter, from ₹2,429.54 crore a year ago. Fresh slippage was at ₹6,001 crore and provision for NPAs was at ₹3,425 crore. The bank said it had received ₹7,000 crore towards preferential allotment of equity shares from the government during the quarter.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor