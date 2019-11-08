Bank of Baroda Q2 net jumps 73%

Bank of Baroda reported a 73.2% jump in its net profit to ₹736.68 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, compared to ₹425.38 crore a year ago.

Asset quality improved with gross non-performing asset (NPAs) ratio falling to 10.25% or ₹69,968.95 crore at the end of September 2019, from 11.78% or ₹55,121.37 crore a year ago.

Provisions for bad loans and contingencies rose to ₹4,209.16 crore for the quarter, from ₹2,429.54 crore a year ago. Fresh slippage was at ₹6,001 crore and provision for NPAs was at ₹3,425 crore. The bank said it had received ₹7,000 crore towards preferential allotment of equity shares from the government during the quarter.