Bank of Baroda cuts retail lending rates

Bank of Baroda (BoB) has cut its lending rate from 6.85% to 6.75%.
“All retail loans are linked to BRLLR (Baroda Repo Linked Lending Rate). Hence, customers availing home loan, mortgage loan, car loan, education loan, personal loan and all other retail loan products can avail of this benefit,” the bank said in a statement. With this revision in BRLLR, home loan rates now start at 6.75% and car loan rates at 7%. Mortgage loan rates start at 7.95% and education loan rates at 6.75%,” the bank said.
“This reduction makes our loans more affordable for customers,” said Harshadkumar T. Solanki, GM, mortgages and other retail assets.
“We hope that our efforts towards digital processes help customers avail quick and smooth loans at the most competitive interest rates.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath