Bank employees in Maharashtra to go on strike on November 16; demand staff security, action against ‘assaulters’

“Maharashtra’s bank employees will observe a one day strike on November 16, demanding adequate security for bank employees and bank property, and that action be taken against those who have assaulted the workers,” Union Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) said, in a statement released on Saturday (October 19, 2024.)

“Umbrella organisation of all the nine unions of the bank employees operating in the industry have decided to observe one day’s strike on 16th November in the State of Maharashtra with the demand for adequate security to the bank employees and banks property, stern action against those who have assaulted and abused the bank employees and adequate recruitment so as to give effective, efficient and satisfactory customer service” said UFBU.

UFBU said government banks had a “huge rush” in their counters as potential beneficiaries of ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme among others to submit KYC documents for opening new accounts and activating inoperative accounts. The bank union forum alleged that the State Government had not planned the implementation of the scheme with the banks. Rush was also due to service charges levied on accounts with insufficient balance.

“The so-called people’s representatives, claiming to be the future MLAs by taking advantage of this situation and in order to gain popularity with the beneficiaries are harassing the bank employees by abusing and assaulting them,” UFBU said in its statement.

The bank unions forum cited events of abuse and assault on bankers across branches in Maharashtra since August 2024. “The latest such event was on October 16 when employees of Dabhadi branch of Bank of Maharashtra, were assaulted,” UFBU statement read.

The organisation has also called for a dharna at Azad Maidan Mumbai on October 25 and subsequent such demonstrations at various districts on November 14 and 15. “If demands are not addressed unions will intensify the struggle further,” UFBU said in its statement.

