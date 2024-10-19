GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bank employees in Maharashtra to go on strike on November 16; demand staff security, action against ‘assaulters’

The bank unions forum cited events of abuse and assault on bankers across branches in Maharashtra since August 2024

Updated - October 19, 2024 02:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Maharashtra’s bank employees will observe a one day strike on November 16, demanding adequate security for bank employees and bank property, and that action be taken against those who have assaulted the workers,” Union Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) said, in a statement released on Saturday (October 19, 2024.)

“Umbrella organisation of all the nine unions of the bank employees operating in the industry have decided to observe one day’s strike on 16th November in the State of Maharashtra with the demand for adequate security to the bank employees and banks property, stern action against those who have assaulted and abused the bank employees and adequate recruitment so as to give effective, efficient and satisfactory customer service” said UFBU.

UFBU said government banks had a “huge rush” in their counters as potential beneficiaries of ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme among others to submit KYC documents for opening new accounts and activating inoperative accounts. The bank union forum alleged that the State Government had not planned the implementation of the scheme with the banks. Rush was also due to service charges levied on accounts with insufficient balance.

“The so-called people’s representatives, claiming to be the future MLAs by taking advantage of this situation and in order to gain popularity with the beneficiaries are harassing the bank employees by abusing and assaulting them,” UFBU said in its statement.

The bank unions forum cited events of abuse and assault on bankers across branches in Maharashtra since August 2024. “The latest such event was on October 16 when employees of Dabhadi branch of Bank of Maharashtra, were assaulted,” UFBU statement read.

The organisation has also called for a dharna at Azad Maidan Mumbai on October 25 and subsequent such demonstrations at various districts on November 14 and 15. “If demands are not addressed unions will intensify the struggle further,” UFBU said in its statement.

Published - October 19, 2024 02:27 pm IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra / banking / business (general) / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.