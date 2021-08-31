‘Bank credit to non-food sectors grew 6.2% in July’

Industry credit growth was muted at 1%, RBI data showed

The non-food credit from banks grew 6.2% in July 2021, compared with 6.4% growth a year earlier, RBI data showed.

Advances to agriculture and allied activities continued to perform well, registering an accelerated growth of 12.5 against 5.4%, according to RBI data on Sectoral Deployment of Bank Credit — July 2021, released on Tuesday. Growth in credit to industry remained subdued at 1% compared with 0.9% .

Credit to medium-sized industries registered a robust growth of 71.6%, compared with a contraction of 1.8%. Credit to micro and small industries accelerated to 7.9% from a contraction of 1.8%, while credit to large industries contracted 2.9% from a 1.4% growth. Growth in credit to the services sector slowed to 2.7% from 12.2%, mainly due to deceleration in credit to NBFCs and commercial real estate.

Personal loans saw accelerated growth of 11.2% compared with 9%, mainly due to faster growth in loans against gold jewellery and in vehicle loans.