ADVERTISEMENT

Bandhan Bank appoints Ratan Kumar Kesh as interim MD & CEO

Published - July 06, 2024 09:05 pm IST - Kolkata

The lender said Mr. Kesh will be the interim MD & CEO for a period of three months or till the new incumbent takes charge, whichever is earlier

PTI

A man leaves an automated teller machine (ATM) facility of Bandhan Bank in Kolkata, India, March 8, 2018. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Ratan Kumar Kesh, executive director and chief operating officer of Bandhan Bank, has been appointed as interim MD & CEO of the private lender with effect from July 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

The present MD&CEO and founder of the bank will retire on July 9.

In a regulatory filing with the stock exchange on July 6, the lender said Mr. Kesh will be the interim MD & CEO for a period of three months or till the new incumbent takes charge, whichever is earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

The appointment of Mr. Kesh is pursuant to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India and on the basis of the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee and the board of directors of the bank at its meeting held during the day.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Kesh is not debarred or disqualified from holding office of director by virtue of any order of the SEBI or any other such authority, the filing stated.

The appointment of Mr. Kesh is also subject to approval of shareholders of the bank.

Mr. Kesh has been the executive director and chief operating officer of Bandhan Bank since March 2023. He was formerly with the ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank and Axis Bank.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US