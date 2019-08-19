Balesh Sharma steps down as CEO of Vodafone Idea; Ravinder Takkar to take over

Balesh Sharma, chief executive officer of Vodafone Idea, has stepped down from his position citing personal reasons.

He would take up a new role within the Vodafone Group.

Ravinder Takkar, currently Vodafone Group’s representative in India, has been appointed as Mr. Sharma’s successor with immediate effect. Mr. Takkar has been involved in the Indian telecom industry since 2007 when the Vodafone Group entered the Indian market. He has held a number of senior roles in strategy and business development and was the CEO of the enterprise business.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman, Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Idea Limited, said, “I would like to thank [Mr.] Balesh for his leadership and the successful integration of the two businesses. Under [Mr.] Balesh’s stewardship, Vodafone Idea has realised a significant proportion of the synergies in a much shorter timescale than originally estimated. I wish him every success in his next role. I am pleased to welcome [Mr.] Ravinder Takkar as our new MD and CEO. [Mr.] Ravinder is well versed with the Vodafone Idea business context and I am confident that he will successfully steer the company through the next phase of development and help unlock its full potential.”

“[Mr.] Balesh has been the CEO of Vodafone Idea since the completion of the merger, and prior to that, was chief operating officer of Vodafone India. He has overseen the successful integration of Vodafone Idea — resulting in the estimated timescale to complete the integration falling from four to just two years. [Mr.] Balesh has driven the strategy of the combined business since its formation and he has also spearheaded the largest-ever equity raise in India,” said Vodafone Idea in a statement.