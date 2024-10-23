GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bajaj Finserv Q2 net profit grows 8% to ₹2,087 crore

Consolidated total income of the company for the period grew 30% to ₹33,704 crore as compared with ₹26,023 crore a year ago

Published - October 23, 2024 02:43 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
The general insurance business reported 6% growth in net profit at ₹494 crore. File

The general insurance business reported 6% growth in net profit at ₹494 crore.

Bajaj Finserv Limited for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024 reported 8% growth in consolidated net profit at ₹2,087 crore as compared with ₹1,929 crore in the year ago period.

Consolidated total income of the company for the period grew 30% to ₹33,704 crore as compared with ₹26,023 crore a year ago. 

Bajaj Housing Finance shares hit 10% upper circuit limit after blockbuster debut

The company’s unit Bajaj Finance for the second quarter reported consolidated net profit of ₹4,000 crore as compared with ₹3,551 crore a year ago, up 13%.

The general insurance business reported 6% growth in net profit at ₹494 crore while the life insurance business saw 3% growth in net new business value (NBV) at ₹245 crore over the year ago period.

“Q2 FY25 was a strong quarter for growth across all our major businesses. Risk metrics, however, varied across segments and our companies focused on balancing risk with growth,” the company said in a filing. 

