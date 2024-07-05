GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bajaj Auto unveils CNG motorcycle ‘Freedom’ starting from ₹95,000

Bajaj Auto said the 125 cc bike is “the world’s first CNG motorcycle.”

Published - July 05, 2024 07:13 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Bajaj Freedom has been called “the world’s first CNG motorcycle”. Photo: www.bajajauto.com

Bajaj Freedom has been called "the world's first CNG motorcycle". Photo: www.bajajauto.com

 Bajaj Auto Ltd, has announced the introduction of a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) motorcycle named ‘Freedom’ at prices starting ₹95,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). The company said its 125 cc bike is “the world’s first CNG motorcycle.” 

“This groundbreaking innovation will revolutionise the two-wheeler industry by providing a cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional petrol motorcycles,’ It added.

The product offers about 50% cost savings by significantly reducing fuel expenses, as compared to similar petrol motorcycles. The CNG tank provides a range of over 200 km on just 2 k.g. of CNG fuel. Additionally, it has a 2-liter petrol tank which performs as a range extender, offering over 130 km of range in case the CNG tank empties, ensuring an uninterrupted journey, the company added.

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director of Bajaj Auto Ltd. in a statement said, “The Bajaj Freedom 125 showcases Bajaj Auto Ltd. R&D and manufacturing prowess. Through innovation Bajaj Auto Ltd. has addressed the twin challenge of reducing rising fuel costs and reducing the environmental footprint from travel.”

