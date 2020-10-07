Industry

Axis Bank to raise salaries by 4-12%

A customer enters a branch of Axis Bank in Mumbai, India, January 22, 2018.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The country’s third-largest private sector lender Axis Bank has offered a salary increase of up to 12% for its more than 75,000 employees, sources said on Tuesday.

The bank had already given the yearly bonuses to officials below a certain rank and now the bonuses will be given to all, they added.

“We have been informed individually about the salary hikes and bonuses,” a source said, adding that the raises ranged from 4-12% as per individual performances.

The increases are applicable from October 1. Generally, hikes are given with effect from April 1 every financial year. An e-mail sent to a bank spokesperson remained unanswered.

