Axis Bank sets aside ₹100 crore for coronavirus-related support

Private sector lenders Axis Bank has set aside ₹100 crore to support customers, employees, vendors, government agencies and the community at large towards curbing the spread of COVID-19, the bank said in a statement.

Axis Bank has also has decided to waive off charges for Savings Account, Current Account and Prepaid Card customers (wherever applicable) towards Online IMPS and ATM financial and non-financial transactions, for the period 23rd Mar – 31st Mar’20 (both days inclusive).

Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank, said, “Axis Bank stands one with the nation, in its battle to ward off the biggest threat in recent times. At this point, it's critical to join hands, support people and communities to stand together in our fight against the pandemic.

“I would like to reiterate our Honorable Prime Minister's message of social distancing, displaying resolve and restraint. My appeal to all customers would be to use our comprehensive digital solutions, thereby cutting down on physical interactions. We are waiving off charges on various transactions, to ensure seamless and convenient banking for our customers. We will keep continuing with our efforts in supporting the nation and its people at this crucial juncture."