Axis Bank mops up₹10,000 cr. through QIP

Issue got great response, says MD

Private sector lender Axis Bank Ltd. has raised ₹10,000 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP), the bank said.

“Despite a challenging macro-economic environment, the placement has witnessed strong reception from global and domestic investor community, including several large foreign portfolio investors, domestic mutual funds and insurance companies,” it said.

“We have successfully closed our QIP of ₹10,000 crore,” said Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank.

“We have received great response from global and local investors alike,” he said.

“We believe the bank is well placed to leverage all possible growth opportunities that will come in as the economy opens up and is in a strong position to combat the challenges emanating from the COVID-19 crisis.”