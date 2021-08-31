Axis Bank issues foreign currency debt

NEW DELHI

Axis Bank on Monday said it had started issuing debt securities under its ₹35,000-crore, debt-raise plan announced earlier this year.

In April, the private sector lender had said its board had approved a proposal to raise up to ₹35,000 crore by issuing various debt instruments in Indian or foreign currency in domestic/overseas markets in one or more tranches. “The bank has initiated the process of issuing of the debt instruments, in the form of the additional tier 1 notes in foreign currency,” Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.

