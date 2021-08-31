Industry

Axis Bank issues foreign currency debt

Axis Bank on Monday said it had started issuing debt securities under its ₹35,000-crore, debt-raise plan announced earlier this year.

In April, the private sector lender had said its board had approved a proposal to raise up to ₹35,000 crore by issuing various debt instruments in Indian or foreign currency in domestic/overseas markets in one or more tranches. “The bank has initiated the process of issuing of the debt instruments, in the form of the additional tier 1 notes in foreign currency,” Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 31, 2021 3:20:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/axis-bank-issues-foreign-currency-debt/article36192528.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY