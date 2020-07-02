Axis Bank gets nod to raise ₹15,000 crore

new delhi

02 July 2020 22:58 IST

Private sector lender Axis Bank on Thursday said it had received the board of directors’ approval for raising up to ₹15,000 crore though issuance of various securities.

In a regulatory filing, Axis Bank said the board, at its meeting held on Thursday, had approved the proposal relating to raising of funds.

The fund raising will be “through issue of equity shares/depository receipts and/or any other instruments or securities representing either equity shares and/or convertible securities linked to equity shares,” the bank’s regulatory filing said.

