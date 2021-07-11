Avenue Supermarts Q1 PAT rises 130%

Avenue Supermarts Ltd., which operates under the D Mart brand, reported standalone profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended June 30 more than doubled to ₹115 crore, from ₹50 crore a year earlier.

First-quarter PAT margin was 2.3%, compared with 1.3% in Q1 FY21, the company said in a filing. Total standalone revenue for the quarter stood at ₹5,032 crore, compared with ₹3,833 crore in the same period last year.

On a consolidated basis, first-quarter PAT was ₹95 crore, as against ₹40 crore in the year-earlier period.

The consolidated PAT margin was 1.8%, as against 1.0% in Q1 FY21.

Total consolidated revenue stood at ₹5,183 crore compared with ₹3,883 crore in the same period last year.

Neville Noronha, CEO & managing director, said, “Q1 FY 2021-22 saw a much stronger second wave of COVID-19 restrictions. We lost significantly more days or had higher restriction on number of hours of store operations compared to the same period last year.”

“We have not seen any significant impact on our supply chain during the quarter. Our inventory is also gradually moving towards normal levels. Construction activity has also commenced at all our sites,” he added.