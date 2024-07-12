GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Automobile sales rose 16.4% in Q1 to over 64 lakh units: SIAM

Updated - July 12, 2024 10:03 pm IST

Published - July 12, 2024 07:57 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Total automobile sales during the first quarter (April to June) of FY25 rose 16.4% to 64,01,006 units from 54,98,752 units in the year-earlier period.

Total automobile sales during the first quarter (April to June) of FY25 rose 16.4% to 64,01,006 units from 54,98,752 units in the year-earlier period. | Photo Credit: PTI

Total automobile sales during the first quarter (April to June) of FY25 rose 16.4% to 64,01,006 units from 54,98,752 units in the year-earlier period, according to data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Friday. Passenger vehicles (PV) sales during the quarter grew 3% to 10,26,006 units year on year (YoY).

However, passenger cars, as a segment, degrew 17% to 3,41,293 units YoY. The commercial vehicles (CV) segment reported a YoY growth of 3.5% at 2,24,209 units. Passenger cars as a segment grew 52.8% to 16,854 units, as per SIAM data. Three-wheeler sales during the quarter grew 14.2% YoY to 1,65.,081 units, while two-wheeler sales saw a 20.4% YoY growth to 49,85,631 units.

“All segments posted growth in Q1 of FY25 over the Q1 of last year,” SIAM President Vinod Aggarwal said in a statement. “While PV and CV segments have witnessed moderate growth, two-wheelers and three-wheelers have posted very handsome growth in double digits,” he added.

“Within two-wheelers, scooters have posted an even higher growth based on some green shoots of recovery in entry level two-wheelers. With a positive outlook on monsoon and coming festive season, the automotive sector is poised to perform better in the remaining part of the year,” he added.

SIAM said that the reported numbers did not include the sales of BMW, Mercedes-Benz, JLR, Volvo, Daimler, JBM Auto and Scania.

