Automation platform Groyyo raises ₹40 crore in debt funding round

January 18, 2024 09:56 pm | Updated January 19, 2024 11:31 am IST - MUMBAI

Groyyo Private Ltd., an automation platform, said it had concluded a debt funding round, securing ₹40 crore from Lighthouse Canton and Trifecta Capital.

This financing also includes a U.S. dollar facility provided by Lighthouse Canton to help Groyyo scale its operations in UAE.

The additional capital will help in fortifying Groyyo’s financial reserves, to reinforce its strategic initiatives, the firm said in a statement.

Subin Mitra, Co-founder, and CEO, Groyyo said, “The infusion of additional capital will empower us to partner with a broader spectrum of SMEs and help them take their business global.”

“This infusion of incremental capital will enable us to further fuel our goal of empowering SME manufacturers across South Asia to take their business global and digitise their shop-floor through our in-house technology solutions,” he added.