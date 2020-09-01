Auto wholesales rise, firms eye demand

Maruti, Hyundai post jump in August shipments ahead of festival season; Toyota sees 48% decline

Vehicle despatches by major automobile makers Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India and Hero MotoCorp. to dealers saw growth last month. This was in anticipation of healthy consumer demand in the upcoming festive season.

Market leader Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday said its wholesale sales in the domestic market grew 20.2% to more than 1.16 lakh units, from 97,061 units in August 2019. Sales of mini segment cars including Alto and S-Presso saw a whopping 94.7% jump to 19,709 units, while compact segment cars such as WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis and Baleno grew 14.2%. Sales of utility vehicles such as Gypsy, Ertiga, S-cross, Vitara Brezza and XL 6 rose 13.5% to 21,030 units.

Similarly, Hyundai Motor posted an almost 20% increase in domestic sales to 45,809 units last month as compared with 38,205 units in August 2019.

Mahindra & Mahindra’s passenger vehicle wholesale sales stood at 13,651 vehicles in August 2020, a growth of 1% as against 13,507 vehicles in August 2019. In the commercial vehicles segment, the company sold 15,299 vehicles in August 2020, as against 14,684 vehicles in August 2019, a growth of 4%.

Tractor sales for M&M’s Farm Equipment Sector continued to show strong demand with domestic sales in August 2020 at 23,503 units, a 69% growth from 13,871 units during August 2019.

For Toyota Kirloskar Motor, however, the despatches were lower by about 48% at 5,555 units in August 2020, against 10,701 units in the year earlier period, as the company had faced challenges in supplying vehicles to dealers due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru and its surrounding areas, where most of its workforce resides.

Honda Cars India sold 7,509 units in August, as against 8,291 units in the year earlier month. MG Motor India said it sold 2,851 units last month, a growth of 41% from 2,018 units in August 2019. Kia Motors said it sold 10,845 units in the month of August 2020 owing to the recovery of demand in the domestic market as against 6,236 units in the same month last year.

Hero MotoCorp said it sold 5,68,674 units of motorcycles and scooters in the domestic market, about 8.5% up from over 5.24 lakh units in the year earlier month. TVS Motor said its domestic two-wheeler sales stood at over 2.18 lakh units in August 2020 as against about 2.19 lakh units in August 2019.

Royal Enfield reported a 2% decline in domestic sales at 47,571 units in August as compared with 48,752 units in the year-earlier period.