Industry

‘Auto retail sales decline 5% as two-wheelers, tractors drag’

Two-wheeler sales fell 11.5% to 9.14 lakh units, tractor sales slid 23.9% to 52,896 units. File   | Photo Credit: AFP

Retail sales of automobiles declined 5% last month, pulled down by a double-digit slump in sales of two-wheelers and tractors. According to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), total retail sales in September were 12.96 lakh units compared with 13.68 lakh a year earlier.

Also Read: Chip shortage hits September sales across auto segments

While two-wheeler sales fell 11.5% to 9.14 lakh units, tractor sales slid 23.9% to 52,896 units. Sales of passenger vehicles, however, climbed 16.3% to 2.33 lakh units. Likewise, commercial vehicle retail business grew 46.6% to 58,820 units, while sales of three-wheelers rose almost 51% to 36,612 units.

When compared with September 2019, overall retail sales were lower by 13.5%, the federation said.

“The two-wheeler category continues to play spoilsport as the entry-level segment is yet to witness healthy growth,” said FADA President Vinkesh Gulati. “Semiconductor shortage has also started impacting the 150+ cc segment,” Mr. Gulati pointed out.

He added that the three-wheeler segment was showing clear signs of shift from ICE to EVs as the ratio had hit a 60:40 split. With the 42-day festival period beginning Thursday, the near-term outlook for the sector was mixed, FADA said. While dealers had raised inventory in the two-wheeler category, PV inventory was at the lowest for this year due to the chip shortage.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 7, 2021 10:19:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/auto-retail-sales-decline-5-as-two-wheelers-tractors-drag/article36885144.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY