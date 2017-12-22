Auto expo to focus fully on mobility ecosystem

‘Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2018’, the next biennial edition of one of the most popular industry events in the country, will focus on the entire mobility ecosystem, a move away from just being a forum showcasing motor vehicles.

Six special zones dedicated to automotive innovations, offering a virtual experience of driving connected and autonomous EVs, displaying heritage and super cars, turning the spotlight on application vehicles, and highlighting initiatives to curb counterfeiting, would form part of the show. Kia Motors and India Kawasaki will make their debut at the event.

The expo will be held at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, from February 9-14. A day ahead of the formal inauguration on February 8, a media preview and unveiling of new models is scheduled.

The show, with ‘Co-create, co-exist and celebrate’ as its theme, is being organised by SIAM in association with the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) and CII.

Chairman of SIAM Trade Fair group Arun Malahotra counted EVs and innovative technologies among the highlights of the show. An Auto Gaming Arena would form part of the six zones where the first all India Auto Gaming Championship is to be held, he told the media on Friday.

SIAM deputy director general Sugato Sen and director, Head Trade Fair & Events, Debasish Majumder said a special emoji was being created by Twitter for the show and booking of online entry tickets had begun.