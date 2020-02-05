Auto Expo 2020: Volkswagen India showcases 3 big SUVs

Volkswagen India showcased three of its biggest Sport Utility Vehicles (SUV) at the Auto Expo 2020 here on Wednesday.

The SUVs comprised Taigun, T-Roc and Tiguan Allspace.

“We are moving forward. It is the beginning of a new era in India,” said Steffen Knapp, director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, while unveiling the cars at an event. “We are going to invest massively in India and our aim is to capture 3% market share in five years,” he said.

Volkswagen commences pre-bookings of the Tiguan Allspace and T-Roc in India, he said.