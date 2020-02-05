Auto Expo 2020: Skoda launches 5 SUVs, to continue India investments

Skoda Auto India announced the launch of five new Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) for the Indian market.
Announcing this at the global premier of Vision IN SUV at the Auto Expo 2020, the firm’s brand director Zac Hollis said that Octavia RS 245 was back in India with a price tag of ₹35 lakh. It was a limited edition and 200 cars will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
“For the first time, the vehicle is being offered through online booking. The booking starts on March 1 and deliveries will be made from April 2020,” he said.
“Our long-term plan is to become a one-lakh brand in India. We will continue to invest in India”, he said.
In this regard, the company said it planned to more than double its touch points from 85 to 200 by the year 2023 in 150 cities and by tripling marketing investments.
