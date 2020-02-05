Industry

Auto Expo 2020: Skoda launches 5 SUVs, to continue India investments

Skoda Auto India brand director Zac Hollis with Vision IN SUV at the Delhi Auto Expo 2020.

Skoda Auto India brand director Zac Hollis with Vision IN SUV at the Delhi Auto Expo 2020.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

To increase touch-points from 85 to 200 by the year 2023

Skoda Auto India announced the launch of five new Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) for the Indian market.

Announcing this at the global premier of Vision IN SUV at the Auto Expo 2020, the firm’s brand director Zac Hollis said that Octavia RS 245 was back in India with a price tag of ₹35 lakh. It was a limited edition and 200 cars will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

“For the first time, the vehicle is being offered through online booking. The booking starts on March 1 and deliveries will be made from April 2020,” he said.

“Our long-term plan is to become a one-lakh brand in India. We will continue to invest in India”, he said.

In this regard, the company said it planned to more than double its touch points from 85 to 200 by the year 2023 in 150 cities and by tripling marketing investments.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Motoring Industry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 5, 2020 10:33:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/auto-expo-2020-skoda-launches-5-suvs-to-continue-india-investments/article30745153.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY