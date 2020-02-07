Industry

Auto Expo 2020 | MG Motors to bring Gloster to India this year

MG Motors logo at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi on February 6, 2020.

MG Motors logo at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi on February 6, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AFP

more-in

The company also plans to drive in its luxury MPV G10

MG Motors on Friday unveiled its premium SUV Gloster at the Auto Expo 2020 and said that it will be launching the model in the Indian market later this year.

Following the launch of Gloster, the company also plans to drive in to India its luxury multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) G10.

Rajeev Chaba, president & managing director – MG Motor India, said, “Auto Expo is the perfect platform for us to unveil our products under consideration for India and also highlight our technology prowess across connected, electric and autonomous.”

He added that the launch of Gloster and G10 will mark the company’s entry in the luxury SUV and MPV segments, respectively.

The company said the name Gloster pays homage to MG’s British genes. “It was a British jet-engine aircraft prototype and the name is a nod to great British engineering. With best-in-class features, a towering road presence, powerful capability and luxurious interiors, the Gloster is designed to set new benchmarks in the Indian automotive space.”

On the new MPV, the company said G10 is sold globally in markets such as Australia, New Zealand, Middle-East, South American countries including Chile, Peru and ASEAN markets like Malaysia.

It comes with various seating configurations, panoramic sunroof, touch-free smart sensing rear door and smart automatic sliding doors that deliver a more convenient experience for passengers.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Industry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 7, 2020 11:41:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/auto-expo-2020-mg-motors-to-bring-gloster-to-india-this-year/article30759367.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY