Auto Expo 2020: Hyundai launches all-new Creta

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan poses next to the newly launched Hyundai Creta SUV at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi on February 6, 2020.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan poses next to the newly launched Hyundai Creta SUV at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi on February 6, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Latest model boasts premium features, efficient powertrain and smart technology

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. on Thursday unveiled the all-new Creta at the Auto Expo 2020.

The model has been designed to offer masculine and futuristic appeal, premium features, efficient powertrain and smart technology with complete peace of mind.

It was unveiled by Hyundai Motor India MD & CEO S.S. Kim and Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan.

The new Creta is the second-generation SUV for new-age customers. With over 5.5 lakh proud owners worldwide, Creta has become the most-loved and admired SUV in the segment. It will be launched in March, said Mr. Kim.

