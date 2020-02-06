Auto Expo 2020: Hyundai launches all-new Creta

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. on Thursday unveiled the all-new Creta at the Auto Expo 2020.

The model has been designed to offer masculine and futuristic appeal, premium features, efficient powertrain and smart technology with complete peace of mind.

It was unveiled by Hyundai Motor India MD & CEO S.S. Kim and Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan.

The new Creta is the second-generation SUV for new-age customers. With over 5.5 lakh proud owners worldwide, Creta has become the most-loved and admired SUV in the segment. It will be launched in March, said Mr. Kim.