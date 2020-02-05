Auto Expo 2020: Competition in electric vehicles segment gains momentum

Heating up the competition in the electric vehicle segment, homegrown Mahindra and Mahindra on Wednesday launched the electric version of its KUV 100 hatchback with a price tag of ₹8.25 lakh (ex showroom Delhi, post FAME benefits) at the Auto Expo 2020 — making the eKUV 100 the most affordable electric passenger vehicle.

As per the company, the eKUV100 will offer peak power output of 40kW, torque of 120 Nm and a range of 147 km, which is ideal for city commuters. It will also come with an automatic transmission option, and can be fast charged to 80% within 60 minutes.

Further upping the ante in the EV space, the company has promised two more vehicles in the space in the next financial year — the electric version of its SUV XUV300 and Atom, which is a last mile urban mobility solution. The eXUV300 is expected to come with a powerful motor and a large battery capacity, ensuring a long range.

Plans for e-bus

Meanwhile, another homegrown firm Tata Motors announced that it plans to launch four electric cars over the next two years. Tata Motors, which recently launched the electric variant of its compact SUV Nexon, also plans to roll out an electric 12-meter, low-floor bus and a 9-tonne ultra electric truck.

Stating that affordability is the guiding principle of the company in the EV category, Mahindra and Mahindra Managing Director Pawan Goenka said, "It is our firm belief that shared mobility would drive large scale adoption of electric vehicles and hence our product offerings would continue to redefine shared mobility space. We intend to offer widest range of vehicles to meet the needs of shared mobility.”

Industry to set up infra

He further added that it is now time that OEMs also take the responsibility of building infrastructure for the electric vehicles and not put the onus just on the government.

Mr. Goenka added that till now the company has invested around ₹1,700 crore on development of electric vehicles, which includes technology, infrastructure and products.

Additionally, ₹500 crore is being invested to set up a new R&D centre at Bengaluru and in adding capacity in Pune.