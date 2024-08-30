GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Auto dealers’ revenue to lag

Published - August 30, 2024 06:55 am IST - Mumbai

Aroosa Ahmed
Slow lane: Lower profitability and inventory rise will keep dealers’ working-capital debt elevated.

Slow lane: Lower profitability and inventory rise will keep dealers’ working-capital debt elevated. | Photo Credit: PTI

Automobile dealers’ revenue growth is expected to slow down to between 7-9% this fiscal. According to Crisil, after a healthy 14% rise last fiscal, the revenue growth will enter a slow lane. Higher discounts and offers by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and dealers over the past few months will reduce dealer profitability. Further, lower profitability and an increase in inventory will keep working-capital debt elevated for dealers this fiscal.

“Moderation in sales volume growth to 6-7% this fiscal (8% last fiscal) will be led by the PV and CV segments, while two-wheelers ride well. PV volume may grow slower at 3-5% on a high base of the past three years. CV sales are seen flattish, again on an increased base created by the volume growth momentum of the past 2-3 fiscals, amid healthy demand from the infrastructure sector. Two-wheelers may provide some respite growing by 8-10% on a low base backed by recovery in rural and semi-urban markets following a likely normal monsoon this season,” saidMohit Makhija, Senior Director, Crisil Ratings.

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Association flagged the rise in PV inventory levels and approached Society Of Indian Automobile Manufacturers to assist in regularising the stocks. With an inventory up to 72 days worth ₹70,000 crore, the body plans to approach financiers asking them to stop overfunding the dealers.

“We expect inventory to ease a bit in the second half as sales pick up in the festive season amid higher discounts and offers. Yet, it will end higher than normative levels this fiscal, too,” Crisil said in the report.

(The writer is with The Hindu Businessline)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.