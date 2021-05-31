Aurobindo Pharma net slips 7% on lower revenue

Aurobindo Pharma has posted a 7% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹801.2 crore for the quarter ended March on the back of lower revenue from operations.

The firm said total revenue from operations dropped 2.5% to ₹6,001.5 crore.

Formulations revenue fell 3.6% to ₹5,205.4 while API sales increased 5% to ₹794.3 crore.

For the fiscal, net profit surged doubled to ₹5,333.8 crore. Excluding exceptional items (net of tax), the net profit increased by 10.5%. During the fiscal, the Natrol business was divested and hence the net profit was not comparable, the company said.

Total revenue from operations in FY21 increased 7.3% to ₹24,774.6 crore.

The company ended the fiscal with a steady growth across key businesses in a dynamic environment affected by the pandemic, said N. Govindarajan, MD.

“We made good progress in our pipeline efforts to focus more on differentiated and complex generic opportunities and reached important milestones in the journey during the year,” he added.