Audi to launch Q8 in India in January

German luxury carmaker Audi will bring its flagship SUV Q8 to India in January next year as part of its strategy to strengthen presence in the country by 2025.

The company has already started taking orders for the vehicle from the weekend, as it looks to re-enter the top end of the luxury vehicles segment.

“In the last couple of months we have been devising ‘Strategy 2025’ for the country. Q8 becomes a very critical part of it,” Audi India head Balbir Singh Dhillon told PTI.

“One of the pillars for us in defining Strategy 2025 is also C and D segments push. This [Q8] obviously makes a very big contribution to the D segment, where we will be present again,” he added.

“This will be our next launch in the BS-VI category of cars after we launched the A6 a couple of weeks back. The model will be sold in India through the import of fully built units”.

The new Audi Q8 will be launched on January 15, he said.

“The focus area of ‘Strategy 2025’ is customer-centricity. In line with it, Q8 will play one of the major roles”, Mr. Dhillon said. “We are targeting the individual experience of customers who want to configure their cars to match their personality.”

Through the Q8, Audi is seeking to offer a combination of the elegance of a four-door luxury car and the practical talents of a large SUV, according to the company.

The model will offer buyers the option of customising their vehicle as per their design preferences and desires.

“It remains quite exclusive as it will be in a made-to-order kind of segment that we will represent,” Mr. Dhillon said, adding the vehicle would primarily focus on those who want to drive themselves. “Orientation of the Q8 will be driver-centric,” he said.