Audi Q8 unveiled at ₹1.33 crore onwards

German luxury car manufacturer Audi India has launched Audi Q8 at an all India ex-showroom price of ₹1.33 crore onwards.

A combination of a four-door luxury coupé and a versatile SUV, the Audi Q8 is equipped with a powerful yet efficient 3.0 TFSI engine that generates 250KW (340 hp) and 500Nm of torque propelling the car from 0-100kmph in 5.9 seconds.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “With the launch of the Audi Q8, we are targeting individuals who want their car to match their personality. Each Audi Q8 will be made-to-order, available with a plethora of customization options to choose from; we want every Q8 in the country to look different, from the outside and the inside.”

The Audi Q8 will be imported to India as a fully built units and there will be only 200 units on offer.

“The launch of our new flagship SUV marks the beginning of a power-packed year for us and we are confident that the Audi Q8 will attract enthusiasts who enjoy driving.”

Mr. Dhillon further added, “We are entering a new segment with the Audi Q8 but the guiding principles remain the same – bold design, cutting edge technology and exciting performance.”

“Audi India has set-out very clear goals for itself in next few years under Strategy 2025. 2020 is an extremely important year for Audi India as we launch our new BSVI product portfolio,” he said.

“The Audi Q8 is part of our strategy to strengthen Audi’s presence in the country under the goals of Strategy 2025. C and D segments are key focus areas for us in defining the Strategy 2025. The Audi Q8 will help us gain a stronger hold in the D segment market and will be our brand shaper in the days to come,” he added.

Audi India also introduced Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) elements that give customers a look and feel of a car that can be configured before purchase.