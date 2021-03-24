Audi India to focus on profitable growth: Dhillon

MUMBAI

German auto firm to unveil EVs

German luxury carmaker Audi has embarked on its Vision 2025 with an objective to become a sustainable, long-term player with profitable growth in India, a top executive said.

“We have embarked on Vision 2025 which is based on four pillars,” said Balbir Singh Dhillon, head, Audi India.

“These include customer centricity, products, network and digitisation. Our strategy for this year is that we will not only bring products on internal combustion engines but also electrified cars. We will bring sedans and SUVs. We will bring vehicles in the volume segment as well as performance cars,” he added.

In this context, Audi on Monday introduced the S5 Sportback, its second product this year. S5 Sportback would further strengthen the company’s performance cars portfolio in the country, Mr. Dhillon said.

He said besides products, there will be equal focus on customer centricity. “Digitisation is an online journey where we are investing heavily on pre sales, sales and post sales experience,” he said.

He said in the coming years the network focus would be on workshop-first approach.

“We are working on all the pillars and will continue to work for the next 4 to 5 years. Our objective is to be come stronger as a brand and we want to be more successful in the country. We want to be most progressive premium brand in India and we will put all out efforts towards this,” he added.

He said the company wanted to be sustainable for its partners. We want to be successful in the country, to be the super luxury brand selling volumes but not at the cost of profitability. We want to focus on sustainable business,” he added.

From now on Audi will focus on petrol and electric cars to fuel growth in India. The company on Monday rolled out S5 at price starting from ₹79.06 lakh (ex-showroom).