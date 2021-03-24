Audi India to focus on profitable growth: Dhillon

German auto firm to unveil EVs

German luxury carmaker Audi has embarked on ‘Vision 2025’ in a bid to become a sustainable, long-term player with profitable growth in India, according to a top executive.

“We have embarked on Vision 2025 which is based on four pillars,” said Balbir Singh Dhillon, head, Audi India. “These include customer centricity, products, network and digitisation,” he said.

“Our strategy for this year is that we will not only bring products on internal combustion engines but also electrified cars,” he said. “We will bring sedans and SUVs. We will bring vehicles in the volume segment as well as performance cars,” he added.

Audi India introduced the S5 Sportback, its second product this year, at prices starting at ₹79.06 lakh (ex-showroom).