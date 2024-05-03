ADVERTISEMENT

Atanu Chakraborty re-appointed as HDFC Bank chairman for 3 years

May 03, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Atanu Chakraborty | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the re-appointment of Atanu Chakraborty as the Part Time Chairman of HDFC Bank for a period of three years w.e.f. May 05, 2024 to May 04, 2027 (both days inclusive), HDFC Bank said in a filing with stock exchanges.

Also the Board of Directors of the bank has approved the re-appointment of Atanu Chakraborty as Part Time Chairman and Independent Director of the bank for a period of three years.

Approval of the shareholders for re-appointment of Mr. Chakraborty as th ePart Time Chairman and Independent Director of the bank has been sought through postal ballot notice, the bank said.

