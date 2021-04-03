Assets worth ₹197 cr. attached in Unitech Group case

NEW DELHI

03 April 2021 17:21 IST

They include resorts in Gangtok and Alappuza, office premises and land parcels

The Enforcement Directorate has attached 10 immovable properties worth ₹197.34 crore in connection with the Unitech Group case.

The properties include two resorts in Gangtok and Alappuza, office premises and land parcels, owned by various entities of one Carnoustie Group.

It is alleged that the Unitech Group had diverted proceeds of the alleged crime to the tune of ₹325 crore to the Carnoustie Group whose entities had bought several properties.

As part of the investigation, the ED had earlier conducted searches at 35 locations in Delhi, its neighbouring cities and Mumbai, including the premises of the Carnoustie Group.

Last month, in the same case, the agency attached 12 land parcels with a registered value of ₹152.48 crore, owned by the promoters of the Unitech Group through proxy entities. They have been accused of diverting over ₹2,000 crore to Cyprus and Cayman Islands.

The ED suspects that a part of the same funds was routed back to acquire the parcels measuring 48.56 acres located in Gurugram. They are owned by the Group promoters via Crown Infra Projects Private Limited, Kore Communities India Private Limited and Joshu Gurgaon SEZ Private Limited.

The agency’s money-laundering probe is based on several FIRs filed by the Delhi police. The ED found that, for acquiring the Gurugram properties in question, funds were transferred through Singapore-based Joshu Pte. Limited, Trikar Residential Developers Pte. Limited and Trikar Property Opportunity Pte. Limited during 2015-2020, as alleged.

The funds were sent to the Singapore companies from Cayman Islands-based Trikar Fund Limited (SPC) which is allegedly controlled by the promoters via another Cayman-based entity named Trikar Asset Management Limited SPC.