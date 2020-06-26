Asset quality of housing lenders likely to worsen: ICRA

Kolkata, India - May 15, 2016: Construction workers and Engineers working for the construction of a high rise building in Kolkata with the famous Howrah Bridge in the background

Mumbai

26 June 2020 21:47 IST

Gross NPAs may rise 2.5-3% in FY21 from 1.7% last fiscal

Indian housing finance companies (HFCs) are likely to face worsening of asset quality this year, with about 30% of their portfolios falling within the regulator-approved moratorium as of end-May, rating agency ICRA said on Friday.

ICRA said gross non-performing assets (GNPA) in the housing segment could increase 2.5-3% in the fiscal year through March 2021 from an estimated 1.7%, as of March this year. In the non-housing segment, the GNPA could be higher at 3-4.5% by the end of fiscal year 2021 from 2.5% at the end of this fiscal year, the rating agency said. “While home loans are expected to show higher resilience on the asset quality front vis-a-vis other asset classes owing to their secured nature and majority also being self-occupied, the loss of income for borrowers could lead to an increase in the GNPA in the housing loan segment as well,” Supreeta Nijjar, vice-president, financial sector ratings at ICRA, said.

The rating agency, however, noted that lifetime losses may remain under control for the HFCs.

Advertising

Advertising

“The lifetime credit losses for the HFCs could be an interplay of factors such as the duration for revival of the borrowers' income levels, borrowers' emotional attachment to the property, and whether the properties are self-occupied or under construction,” she said.

“Overall, the lifetime losses might still be the lowest in this asset class,” she added.