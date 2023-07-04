Aspiring for a bank job? A ‘healthy’ Cibil score is a must

July 04, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Hyderabad

Are you aspiring to get a bank job? Then merit and hard work alone are not enough. You also need a ‘healthy’ Cibil score.

The first major clerical recruitment notification of this year issued by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), the common recruitment agency for participating public sector banks (excluding State Bank of India), has a new credit history clause for applicants.

“The candidate applying shall ensure that they maintain a healthy Credit history and shall have a minimum Cibil score of 650 or above at the time of joining participating banks,’’ says IBPS in its notification.

Those candidates whose CIBIL status has not been updated before the date of joining have to either get their status updated or produce a No Objection Certificate from the lender to the effect that there is no outstanding with respect to the accounts adversely reflected in the Cibil, failing which the letter of offer may be withdrawn or cancelled as per the eligibility criteria.

The new clause is causing concern among candidates. “The clerical jobs are for young graduates in the age group of 20–28 years. How justified is it to seek a mandatory credit score for fresh graduates without any job?’’ R Sravan, a bank job aspirant, queried.

Candidates with no bank account shall not be required to produce their CIBIL status. “But then, can you imagine a graduate without a bank account these days? Many of our students are worried,’’ said the director of a coaching centre for bank exams.

Vacancies galore

With the IBPS notification, the first major recruitment drive this year has commenced for officers and clerical positions, and more vacancies are likely to be notified going forward. The application process is on for the recruitment of 4,045 clerks. The recruitment is for the vacancies of the next financial year (2024–25), as per the indent given by the participatory banks.

Public sector banks (including Regional Rural Banks) conducted recruitment for about 27,500 vacancies of officers and clerks in 2022, while the same was at 28,400 and 24,400 as per data curated from IBPS and SBI, respectively.

