Ask us: On investments

Q. My wife is a clerk in a nationalised bank. She availed of a home loan from her bank. She hasn’t got any property in her name and neither do I . The authorities tell us our area is not eligible for PMAY subsidy. Actually, PMAY depends on annual income. Can you help me get the subsidy?

Tamil Arasan

A. Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) also known as ‘Housing for all by 2022’ is a credit-linked subsidy scheme (CLSS).

PMAY divides applicants based on family income levels and likewise urban or rural locations, among other criteria such as carpet area, tenure etc. PMAY considers the level of family income as one of the eligibility criterion while other eligibility criteria such as the location of house purchased/constructed for which loan is/is being applied for, is to be covered by Census 2011 for urban applicants and 17,788 towns as notified for rural applicants is equally applicable to you.

Kindly check if the location of your house is covered by Census 2011 or the 17,788 notified towns and approach the bank accordingly. Also to be noted is that the revised CLSS is applicable for EWSS and LIG groups for loans sanctioned from January 1, 2017 to March 31, 2022, while for MIG and MIG II it is applicable for loans sanctioned from January 1, 2017 to March 31, 2021.

Q. I have taken a loan of ₹14 lakh from UCO Bank in 2016. I want to know if I am eligible for rebate under PMAY?

Harsh Bhati

Q. I took a loan from a nationalised bank in 2016 to purchase an apartment. The loan was worth ₹30 lakh. Am I eligible for any refund under the PMAY? Where can I get the details about the scheme?

R.V. Ramani

A. Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), also known as ‘Housing for all by 2022,’ is a credit-linked subsidy scheme (CLSS). PMAY broadly classifies applicants based on family income, location of purchase/construction, non-ownership of other pucca houses, carpet area, tenure of the loan, period of loan sanctioned, among others.

Loans in both queries have been taken in 2016; depending on the income levels of either querists, if they fall under EWS/LIG as per revised CLSS loans sanctioned from January 1, 2017 to March 31, 2022 they are eligible for subsidy while MIG and MIG II categories, loans sanctioned from January 1, 2017 to March 31, 2021 are eligible for subsidy. With the furnished information, the PMAY will not be applicable for both querists if they opt to apply for subsidy now. The details of the scheme can be accessed from the official website of the PMAY scheme — www.pmay-urban.gov.in and www.pmayg.nic.in.

(The author is a partner, GSS Associates, Chartered Accountants, Chennai)