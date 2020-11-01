Ask Us: On investments

01 November 2020 22:54 IST

Urgent eye operation

Q. My mother is a State government employee in Kerala. She is 53 years old. Is it possible to start a health insurance policy right now and get a claim now itself for an eye operation?

T. K. Vineeth Parameswaran

A. Hospitalisation policies do not cover pre-existing conditions for an initial stated period and no claim will be entertained for the first 30 days of coverage except in the case of hospitalisation following an accident. Some procedures like cataract surgery are covered after two years of unbroken insurance.

Having seen that, how to fund your mother’s eye operation is the question. Two options that may be available are as follows. Being a State government employee, your mother is likely to be covered already under an employer’s scheme. Please check eligibility under the scheme. State government employees are also usually eligible for treatment in government hospitals free or at very nominal costs.

Surrender, or take a loan?

Q. I am a retired professor (84) living with my wife (83). We have no children. We have 14 LIC policies, eight in my name with my wife being the nominee. The others are in my wife‘s name with me being the nominee. We are not willing to name anybody else as our nominee. We want to realise the policy money ourselves within our lifetime. There are four different policies — Whole Life, Varishtha Pension Bima Yojana, Jeevan Akshay IV and Jeevan Shanti. I am also aware of the surrender facility. Can we surrender these policies before maturity?

Dr. M. R. Santhanam

A. Policy surrender rules differ from policy to policy and LIC, and other companies, change them periodically.

To give a broad idea, a whole life policy can be surrendered after three years of being in force and you will get 30% of the premiums paid, excluding the first-year premium. If it is a single premium policy, then 90% of the premium is the guaranteed surrender value.

That is a minimum. You will have to read up your policy bond or approach the LIC to work out the actual surrender value.

Jeevan Akshay IV is an immediate annuity plan and has no surrender value.

If you have taken a deferred annuity plan under Jeevan Shanti, surrender is possible whether it was single life or joint life with your spouse. The quantum will be worked out by the insurer for you on request. If it was immediate annuity, surrender would be possible only if the option you chose was annuity for life with return of purchase price, both in the case of individual or joint life.

Varishtha Pension Bima Yojana is a social security scheme of the government administered by LIC. Under this, there is no option for surrender.

Except for the last policy, if surrender is not possible, you should explore loan options with the LIC to unlock your policies financially during your lifetime as per your preference. Please take care to explore these only with your insurer and not those unrelated.

