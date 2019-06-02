Ask us — June 3, 2019

Retiring early

I am 21 years old. I have just finished my B Tech and have been placed with a management consulting firm on a salary of ₹6 lakh per annum. I wish to build my wealth to retire early in life by building passive sources of income. My risk appetite is medium to high. How should I go about my personal investments?

Amartya Gupta

It is quite creditable that you should think of building up passive sources of income so early in life. Given that you are quite young, the best investment vehicle for you to beat inflation and maximise wealth creation is equity mutual funds. You should start saving 15 or 20% of your salary and investing this sum in SIPs with multi-cap and mid-cap funds. Select funds with a good 10-year track record or take the help of an adviser to do so. Once you’ve begun, stay the course and do not panic if the stock markets do badly for a year or two. Losing part of your capital or returns to market corrections, is part and parcel of equity investing. Also, step up your investment in line with your income increases every year.

While many young people dream of attaining financial independence and retiring early, putting this into practice is difficult. Most Indians of this generation will not earn any assured pension and live quite long. This effectively means saving and investing enough during your working life of 35 years (assuming you work from 25 to 60) to take care of your lifestyle for another 30 years (60 to 90). The more you shorten your working years, the more you will have to invest to attain financial independence. The high rates of inflation and low rates of real returns in India make this task that much harder. Do use an online retirement calculator to get a realistic grasp of how much money you will need to retire.

Buying a house

I am a 25-year-old unmarried man working in a nationalised bank as a clerk. I want to invest in mutual funds. My aim is to buy a house at the age of 30. I can take risks. Which funds will be suitable for me to achieve my goal? Please tell me how I can invest in funds directly without intermediaries?

Vijay Ranjan

Mutual funds, particularly equity mutual funds, are long-term vehicles where you need to seven or 10 years for the investment to really pay off. Investing in them will therefore not help you to build a corpus large enough to buy a house in five years’ time. You can, however, build up a reasonable portfolio to help you with the down payment on your home by investing in conservative hybrid funds. These funds invest 65-75% in debt instruments and the rest in equities. Given that these funds are mainly invested in debt securities, you can start with any lump sum amount that you have and add on to your portfolio through monthly SIPs for the next five years. There are many avenues available today to invest directly in mutual funds. You can register directly through individual AMCs’ website and start investing once you fulfil KYC formalities. There are also a number of online platforms and mobile apps that help you invest in the direct plans of mutual funds.

However, as you seem to be a first-time investor in mutual funds, you need to first evaluate if you are qualified to make your own financial decisions and to make changes to your portfolio when needed. You will need to work towards many more financial goals in future apart from buying a home. Prioritising your goals will be key to whether you succeed. There is also a lot more to investing than choosing the right funds and doing SIPs in them. Getting your debt-equity mix right (asset allocation), working towards specific targets (goal-based investing) and saving and investing enough each month to get to your goals are all much more important than selecting the right funds. Do measure the cost savings on direct plans, against whether you have the time and expertise to work out such detailed financial plans.