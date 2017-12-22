Asian Paints to boost production capacity

Asian Paints Ltd., which is setting up two plants in the South, is all set to increase production capacity by 11 lakh kilolitres in 18 months, according to a top executive.

“The first plant in Mysuru, with 6 lakh kilolitres, will go on stream by end-2018,” said Amit Syngle, chief operating officer, Asian Paints. “The second plant at Visakhapatnam with 5 lakh kilolitres will begin production by the first half of 2019.”

Recently, Asian Paints completed expansion activities at its Rohtak plant in Haryana, and modernised its plants in the West and North. The total investment in these two new plants is about ₹4,000 crore, according to sources.

“The proposed units would take care of Asian Paints’ sales volume for the next three to four years. We also have two units in Sriperumbudur near Chennai. It has reached full capacity and we are not expanding it for want of space,” he said.

Mentioning that their future focus was on Smart cities and affordable housing sector, he said they have started 11 Asian Paints Colour Academy in different parts of the country to enhance the skill of painters, who are uneducated youths and women.

Mr. Syngle was in the city to roll out ‘Vanna Kolangal’, an inspirational style guide that depicts Tamil Nadu’s deep rooted culture, to celebrate Pongal. The book has 45 colour combinations spread across a gallery of living spaces, bedroom and other spaces. Each unique image expresses different themes and spiritual ideas in an amalgamation of colour, form, techniques and textures of Tamil Nadu’s culture, he said.